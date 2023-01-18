Home>>
Chinese economy makes steady progress despite pressure
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:55, January 18, 2023
Staff members sort out products in an industrial park in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province, on Nov 11, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
The Chinese economy has made steady progress despite pressure brought by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.
Different industries gradually resumed production and people started to go out to eat and entertain. The country's job market has also get started to get busy.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lush Tibetan county profits from loquat fruit, tea
- Xinjiang to accelerate development in next 5 years
- China's economy rapidly rebounding from pandemic shock
- China continues to bring new opportunities globally
- World Bank: China to see robust growth
- China's equities off to good start in 2023 on recovery hopes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.