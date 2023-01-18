Frost-resistant Fuxing train to make maiden voyage in China’s Heilongjiang

A CR400BF-GZ Fuxing bullet train runs on a high-speed railway. (Photo/Yuan Yong)

The CR400BF-GZ train, the most frost-resistant and intelligent Fuxing bullet train model, was put into operation in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Jan. 16. This region has the highest latitude and the lowest temperature that the model, which has a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, has ever reached.

The train will go into service for the first time during the Spring Festival travel rush on routes in Heilongjiang. It shows that China’s independently developed Fuxing bullet train can operate under various temperature conditions.

Compared with standard Fuxing trains, the CR400BF-GZ train has the highest speed level and is more resistant to low temperatures and ice and snow due to its special design. It can operate in an extremely cold environment of minus 40 degree Celsius.

Two sets of the trains will undergo a series of test runs and start operating on lines in Heilongjiang.

