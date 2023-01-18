China logs 115.7 mln border entry, exit trips in 2022

January 18, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Immigration administration agencies across China saw 115.7 million entry and exit trips in 2022, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

Last year, these agencies saw 64.6 million exits and entries across the border by Chinese mainland residents, and more than four million trips to and out of China by international travellers, figures showed.

They issued approximately 1.07 million ordinary passports last year.

More than 300 one-stop service counters, which issue work and residence permits for international expats, had been set up in 277 counties and cities across the country, while the websites and service platforms of immigration administration agencies had been further upgraded, said the NIA.

