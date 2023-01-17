China's overall population falls in 2022

16:31, January 17, 2023 By Wang Xiaoyu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A family pose for a photo at the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing. [Photo provided to China Daily]

China's overall population declined by 850,000 people year-on-year to 1.4118 billion in 2022, putting the natural growth rate at negative 0.6 per 1,000 people, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The country registered about 9.56 million newborns last year, down from 10.62 million in 2021.

Its birthrate stood at 6.77 births per 1,000 people in 2022, down from 7.52 in 2021.

The death rate nationwide was 7.37 per 1,000 people last year, putting the natural growth rate at negative 0.6 per 1,000 people.

