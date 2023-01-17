Home>>
China's online retail sales up 4 pct in 2022
(Xinhua) 14:57, January 17, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's online retail sales expanded 4 percent year on year in 2022 to near 13.8 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.
In breakdown, online retail sales of physical goods climbed 6.2 percent year on year, NBS data showed.
