China's online retail sales up 4 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 14:57, January 17, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's online retail sales expanded 4 percent year on year in 2022 to near 13.8 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

In breakdown, online retail sales of physical goods climbed 6.2 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

