Languages

Archive

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Home>>

China's online retail sales up 4 pct in 2022

(Xinhua) 14:57, January 17, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's online retail sales expanded 4 percent year on year in 2022 to near 13.8 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

In breakdown, online retail sales of physical goods climbed 6.2 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories