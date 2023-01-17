Home>>
Zhang Yupu elected chairman of Ningxia
(Xinhua) 13:20, January 17, 2023
YINCHUAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yupu was elected chairman of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday.
The election took place during the first session of the 13th Ningxia Hui Autonomous Regional People's Congress.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Ningxia taps desert resources to realize green development
- Saline-alkali soil turned into valuable assets in Ningxia Hui autonomous region
- Int'l winemakers, professionals chase dreams in China's Ningxia
- Transnational couples enjoy life in China's Ningxia
- Int'l wine culture, tourism expo opens in China's Ningxia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.