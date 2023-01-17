We Are China

Zhang Yupu elected chairman of Ningxia

Xinhua) 13:20, January 17, 2023

YINCHUAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yupu was elected chairman of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday.

The election took place during the first session of the 13th Ningxia Hui Autonomous Regional People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)