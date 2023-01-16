We Are China

China's weekly export container shipping index down

Xinhua) 11:31, January 16, 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's index of export container transport declined in the week ending on Jan. 13, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 4.3 percent to 1,201.55 from the previous week, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for the Korea service led the decrease with a week-on-week drop of 10.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for the Australia/New Zealand service rose 1 percent from a week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

