China sees higher wireless earphone shipments in 2021: report

Xinhua) 16:15, March 27, 2022

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's wireless earphone market recorded a remarkable growth in shipments in 2021, an industry report showed.

Some 120 million units of Bluetooth earphones were shipped in the country last year, up 21.1 percent year on year, according to the report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The report estimates that over 130 million units of such earphones will be shipped in the country in 2022, with a year-on-year increase of 13.1 percent.

The IDC attributed the market's rapid expansion partly to the country's booming livestreaming e-commerce market.

