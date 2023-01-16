Cambodian PM highlights close ties with China

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Saturday highlighted Cambodia-China close ties, saying that such relations had provided great tangible benefits to the kingdom's development.

During an annual gathering with journalists in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said the bilateral ties are solid as this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China.

"The Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, which took effect (on Jan. 1, 2022), has further promoted trade and cooperation between our two countries," he said.

He said that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, a community with a shared future between Cambodia and China, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the ironclad friendship have laid a solid foundation for all-round and long-term cooperation between the two countries.

He also underlined the importance of the Cambodia-China joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years, saying that it had injected fresh vitality into the relationship between the two countries.

