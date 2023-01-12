Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship inaugurated in Cambodian capital

Xinhua) 14:40, January 12, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship was officially launched in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Wednesday, aiming at promoting the exchange of experience, concept and culture between both countries' youths.

Hun Manet, a member of the Cambodian People's Party's (CPP) Permanent Committee and head of the Party's Central Youth Wing, presided over the inauguration ceremony, while Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, joined it via video link from Beijing.

The event was also attended by Suos Yara, chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Information and Media of the National Assembly of Cambodia, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian as well as dozens of youths from both countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Manet said the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship would serve as an important platform for exchanges of experience, concept and culture between both countries' youths.

"It will inject fresh momentum into the development of Cambodia-China traditional friendship towards building a community with a shared future between the two countries," he said. "Cambodian youth, particularly the CPP youth, is ready to work with their Chinese counterparts to foster and further promote ties between the two countries to a new high."

Manet also highlighted the excellent relationship between Cambodia and China, saying that the two countries are "ironclad friends" and China's assistance to Cambodia in all forms has greatly contributed to the kingdom's socioeconomic development and poverty reduction.

Liu said the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship will play a positive role in promoting mutual understanding, cooperation and youth-to-youth exchange, saying that youths are the successors of China-Cambodia relations.

"The Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship is a new bridge for communication and cooperation between the youths of China and Cambodia," he said.

As 2023 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia, Liu said over the past 65 years, China-Cambodia friendship has withstood the test of international vicissitudes and turbulence, and remained as rock solid and unbreakable as ever.

He said the China-Cambodia ties have become a good example of country-to-country relations.

After the inauguration ceremony, a seminar on Cambodia-China relations was held, with the participation of youths from both countries.

