Geo-chemical quality of China's land in good condition: report

Xinhua) 10:24, January 14, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A report released by the China Geological Survey of the Ministry of Natural Resources showed that the geo-chemical quality of land in China is in overall good condition, Friday's edition of Science and Technology Daily reported.

According to the report, the land of premium, good and medium grades exceeds 90 percent of the total across the country, which meets the needs of agricultural production.

The report pointed out that the black soil in northeast China is rich in organic matter, 1.4 times the national average, and it has a strong ability to retain water and fertilizer.

The report also showed an overall distribution pattern in which the soil in the southern part of the country tends to be acidic, while in the north it is more alkaline, with neutral soil accounting for 12 percent. The data could provide a basis for decision-making on ecological conservation and restoration, as well as the restructuring of agricultural cultivation, according to the report.

In addition, selenium-rich land accounts for 16 percent of the total land and is distributed in all provincial-level regions, making it suitable for developing selenium-rich agriculture and increasing the added value of agricultural products.

The report was based on the results of the two-decade national land geo-chemical surveys, which covered an area of 2.67 million square kilometers across 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China.

