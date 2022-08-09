China promotes use of land, sea for major projects

Xinhua) 08:43, August 09, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has announced a host of measures to support the land and sea use for major construction projects, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The policies stress the need to guarantee the demand for such factors involved in the implementation of construction projects while adhering to the legal bottom line and the red line of resource security, the ministry said.

To support economic development, China will simplify the approval of planned land for construction projects, promote the economical and intensive use of land, optimize land supply, and improve the approval process for the use of sea and islands, said the ministry.

Efforts will also be made to ensure energy and resource security, strictly control sea reclamation, and promote high-quality development through more efficient use of resources, it added.

