Biden to deliver State of the Union address to divided Congress next month
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to the divided Congress next month, the White House said on Friday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden had accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7.
This would be Biden's second State of the Union speech and the first before a divided Congress with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives and Democrats still running the Senate.
Biden, a Democrat, is facing a string of investigations led by House Republicans into his administration and his family.
The State of the Union address is a message from the U.S. president to Congress, usually given in the early months of the year.
