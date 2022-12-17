We Are China

Biden signs short-term funding bill

Xinhua) 10:05, December 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution provided appropriations to federal agencies through Dec. 23, for continuing projects and activities, according to the White House.

The measure gave U.S. lawmakers additional time to pass an omnibus spending package by Christmas.

