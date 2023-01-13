China issues yellow alert for cold wave

Xinhua) 08:48, January 13, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Thursday issued a yellow alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops and gales in vast regions of the country.

From Thursday evening to Monday morning, temperatures are expected to plunge by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius in most parts of China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning could see temperatures drop by 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, said the center.

Strong winds are expected to hit some parts of Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and northeast China, as well as the eastern and southern waters of the country.

The center warned against the cold wave's impact on agriculture and advised the public to take precautions against the temperature change and the winds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

