China issues orange alert for cold wave

Xinhua) 08:32, November 28, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Sunday issued an orange alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops, sandstorms, rains, and snow in vast regions of the country.

From Sunday evening to Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plunge by 10 to 16 degrees Celsius in north China and most of central and eastern China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Sandstorms are expected to hit areas in the north and northwest, said the center.

Heavy snowfall will befall the provinces of Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang from Sunday to Monday. Parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, and Guizhou are likely to see sleet from Tuesday evening to Thursday, according to the center.

Torrential rains are forecast to lash the provinces of Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and Fujian from Sunday to Tuesday, and freezing rain could sweep Guizhou, Hunan, and Jiangxi from Wednesday to Thursday, said the center.

The center advised the public to keep warm amid the temperature change and be mindful of traffic hazards under weather conditions like freezing rain.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

On Sunday afternoon, Hebei Province in north China issued a yellow alert for the cold wave, saying that temperatures in the northern area of Bashang could plunge to minus 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Some southern and central provinces have warned against the cold spell's impact on agriculture. The province of Jiangsu has called for speeding up its autumn harvest that has entered the final stage.

Bracing for a sudden snowfall, authorities in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu, said they have put more than 30,000 people on standby for snow cleaning.

