China issues blue alert for cold wave

Xinhua) 13:19, December 23, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Thursday renewed a blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and gales in vast regions of the country.

From Thursday to Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in central and east China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas could see a temperature drop of more than 14 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

The center advised the public to take necessary precautions against the cold weather and strong winds and suggested traffic and police authorities prepare for icy road conditions.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

