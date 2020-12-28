China issues orange alert for cold wave

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Monday issued an orange alert for a cold wave as a strong cold front will sweep across most parts of central and east China.

From Monday to Thursday, the temperature in most parts of central and east China is expected to drop by 10 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in some areas in northwest, northeast, north and south China will drop by 12 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The cold wave will bring gales to the aforementioned regions and some sea areas near east and south China, the NMC said.

The center advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.