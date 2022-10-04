Cold wave hits Beijing

Xinhua) 08:56, October 04, 2022

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2022 shows the view of skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) at dusk in Beijing, capital of China. A cold wave has brought temperature drops and gales to the city, and the temperature on Monday night is expected to plunge to 8 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

