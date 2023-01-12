Asia-Pacific not a wrestling ground for geopolitical competition: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific is an anchor for peace and development, not a wrestling ground for geopolitical competition, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the United Kingdom and Japan are expected to sign a major defence deal today. The deal is allowing UK troops to deploy in Japan. This is part of Japan's moves to face what they call the challenges posed by China.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that the Asia-Pacific is an anchor for peace and development, not a wrestling ground for geopolitical competition. China is a cooperation partner for all countries and poses no challenge to anyone.

"The defense cooperation between relevant countries should be conducive to enhancing mutual understanding, trust and cooperation between countries. It should not target any imaginary enemies, still less replicate the obsolete mindset of bloc confrontation in the Asia-Pacific," he said.

