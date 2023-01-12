New US border measures could undermine fundamental human rights: UN rights chief

Xinhua) 17:05, January 12, 2023

GENEVA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- New border enforcement measures announced by the U.S. could undermine the foundations of international human rights and refugee law, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said Wednesday.

"These measures appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement," the UN Human Rights Chief said.

The measures include the increased use of expedited removals, and expansion of the use of the Title 42 public health order allowing for the fast-track expulsion to Mexico of some 30,000 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans each month.

According to the UN figures, Title 42 has already been used by US immigration officials some 2.5 million times at the southern border, to expel people to Mexico or their home country without an individualized assessment of all their protection needs, due process and procedural safeguards.

The High Commissioner also expressed concern that those most in need of asylum and those in vulnerable situations are unlikely to meet the requirements to be granted humanitarian parole, including having a financial sponsor in the USA.

"We hear a great deal of talk about migration crises, but in reality, it is those migrating who often are the ones truly in crisis. Rather than vilifying them and stripping them of long-recognized rights, we should be seeking to govern migration humanely and safely with full respect for the human rights of every individual," he stressed.

