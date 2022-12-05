Home>>
Full text: For a Life of Contentment -- The Rationale for China's Human Rights Development
(Xinhua) 13:53, December 05, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China Foundation for Human Rights Development and the New China Research under Xinhua News Agency on Monday released a report on contemporary Chinese outlook on human rights, which is titled "For a Life of Contentment -- The Rationale for China's Human Rights Development."
Please find the report in the attachment.
Full text: For a Life of Contentment -- The Rationale for China's Human Rights
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China inspires world in human rights protection
- CPC is active promoter, staunch defender of human rights cause: report
- Think tanks release report on China's outlook on human rights
- Iran accuses Western officials of "false human rights gestures"
- Agenda of using Xinjiang to contain China will never succeed
- Attempts fail by small number of countries to smear China under guise of human rights
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.