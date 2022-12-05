CPC is active promoter, staunch defender of human rights cause: report

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) is an active promoter and staunch defender of the human rights cause, and has always included respecting and protecting human rights as a key part of national governance, says a report on China's human rights development.

According to the report, jointly issued Monday by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development and the New China Research of Xinhua News Agency, the CPC has since its founding united and led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in making unremitting efforts to fight for, respect, protect and develop human rights.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the fate of countless people has been changed, says the report, adding that a new chapter has been written in the history of China's human rights by the earth-shaking changes in Chinese society, and the country has seen achievement in the human rights cause on all fronts.

"China deems the rights to subsistence and development as the primary basic human rights," says the report.

The country has formulated and implemented national human rights action plans and other special plans, says the report, adding that China is committed to providing a happy and dignified life for some one-fifth of the world's population.

In particular, after more than 30 years of fighting poverty, China lifted over 770 million rural poor out of poverty by the end of 2020, removing the "biggest obstacle to human rights" for 1.4 billion people.

China also worked to promote "holistic human rights" in a coordinated way and high standards of "equal human rights," the report reads.

While advancing its human rights cause at home, China also actively fulfills its responsibilities as a big country, thus continuously promoting global human rights governance and effectively promoting international human rights development and progress, says the report.

