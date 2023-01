China-built African CDC building inaugurated

(People's Daily App) 16:42, January 12, 2023

The China-built African Center for Disease Control (CDC) Headquarters, a milestone in China-Africa public health cooperation and part of the fruitful China-Africa relationship, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Source: China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC)

