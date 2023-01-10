Chinese FM to visit African countries, AU Headquarters, Arab League Headquarters

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin, Egypt, the African Union Headquarters and the League of Arab States Headquarters upon invitation from Jan. 9 to 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Monday.

Noting this is the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign ministers' annual first overseas visit, Wang said that this visit aims to deepen the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership and boost friendly cooperation between China and Africa.

