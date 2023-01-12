Chinese envoy calls for continued implementation of peace accord in Colombia

Xinhua) 16:36, January 12, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to push for the implementation of the 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Over the past year, the people of Colombia have made progress in political dialogue and nation-building, ushering in a new chapter of peace, development and reconciliation, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The new Colombian government under President Gustavo Petro and other relevant parties has been fully engaged in implementing the provisions of the agreement, which deserves to be highly recognized, Dai said.

However, the implementation of the peace accord is a long-term and systematic undertaking, which requires continued efforts by society as a whole, he said, adding that the international community should continue to pay close attention to the process and provide sustained political support.

Dai also called for efforts to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, saying Colombia ended the conflict with FARC through dialogue and started peacebuilding through negotiations, setting a good example for the political settlement of disputes.

"We hope that relevant parties will reach durable ceasefires," he said, and durable peace should be promoted through sustainable development.

Inclusive development is the fundamental approach to addressing the root causes of conflicts, and China appreciates the governance approach -- ensuring peace through development -- adopted by the Colombian government, Dai said.

Furthermore, he appealed for efforts to improve security in Colombia as certain areas in the country are still unstable and armed groups remain rampant in former conflict areas and remote regions.

China hopes the international community will continue to provide necessary support to the peace process in Colombia so that more positive results can be achieved, said Dai.

