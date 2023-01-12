Home>>
Highlights of China's J-20 jet fighters
(People's Daily App) 16:27, January 12, 2023
China's domestically built J-20 stealth fighter jet, the country's 4th-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, made maiden flight on January 11, 2011.
Hear J-20 stealth fighter jets roar across the sky.
