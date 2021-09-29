China's J-20 stealth fighters with domestic engines make debut at Airshow China 2021

People's Daily Online) 15:17, September 29, 2021

China's J-20 stealth fighters, powered with domestically manufactured engines, conduct an aerial performance at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong province, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

