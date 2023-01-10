More than half of construction work completed for Chinese-invested airport in Cambodia's tourist hub

Xinhua) 13:29, January 10, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Sixty-three percent of the construction work on a Chinese-invested international airport in northwestern Cambodia's Siem Reap province has so far been completed, said a press statement on Monday.

The statement was released after an annual meeting of the Steering Committee for the Construction of the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport led by Tekreth Samrach, secretary of state at the Council of Ministers.

The Siem Reap Angkor International Airport has been invested by the Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., an affiliate of China's Yunnan Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd..

Work on the project began in March 2020.

"As of Dec. 31, 2022, the airport construction has achieved 63 percent, and the company is committed to achieving 90 percent by the end of March 2023," the statement said.

Speaking at the meeting held at the project site, Samrach appreciated the company for its high commitment to the success of the project even in the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The company has successfully got through the most difficult time in the implementation of the project," he said. "The airport is expected to be put into operation in Oct. 2023."

Covering a parcel of 700 hectares, the airport is located in Sotr Nikum district, about 40 km from the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park and 50 km from Siem Reap provincial town.

Samrach said the airport is a 4E-level international airport with a 3,600-meter runway that can accommodate the landing of all kinds of aircraft.

"It's another new achievement that will not only importantly contribute to the development of Cambodia's tourism and economy, but also directly benefit people living around the area," he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)