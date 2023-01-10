We Are China

Archaeologists uncover branches at relic site in central China's Henan

Xinhua) 11:08, January 10, 2023

Yue Hongbin, head of Shangqiu's institute of cultural relics and archaeology, explains at a relic site in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Archaeologists in central China's Henan Province have uncovered a sprawling layer of mulberry and cypress branches, believed to be the foundation of an ancient city wall.

Covering an area of nearly 400 square meters in the city of Shangqiu, the branches are dated to the Song Dynasty (960-1279), according to the city's institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

