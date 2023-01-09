XBB subvariants not dominant in China: expert

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 Omicron XBB subvariants have not developed into dominant subvariants in China and will not cause a large-scale epidemic in the country at the current stage, according to an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

Chen Cao, research fellow with the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention under the China CDC, shared the information at a Sunday press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Noting the increasing risks of imported cases caused by XBB subvariants, Chen said the antibodies produced by individuals recently infected with BA.5.2 and BF.7 sub-strains will protect them from XBB subvariants to some extent.

In the meantime, the country has further strengthened the monitoring system on novel coronavirus variants and prepared targeted response plans, said Chen.

