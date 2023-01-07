China's warehouse storage sector recovers in December 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's warehouse storage industry registered a steady recovery in December 2022, seeing a rapid expansion in terms of demand and profit, industry data shows.

The index tracking the sector's development stood at 48.7 percent last month, up 4.6 percentage points over the previous month, according to a survey jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and CMST Development Co., Ltd.

In the period, the sub-index measuring the business volume of the sector rose 8.1 percentage points month on month to 50.6 percent. The figure rebounded to the expansion zone as the previously suppressed market demand was revived after China optimized its COVID-19 response.

The sub-index tracking new business orders surged 10.1 percentage points month on month in December, and the figure indicating business profits climbed 11 percentage points to hit a new high in five months, said the survey.

Upbeat about the sector's future performance, the survey predicted it to gradually resume stable and sound operation this year, driven by orderly production, smooth operation of industrial and supply chains, and the growth of market demand and investment vitality.

