Cambodian, Chinese business executives meet to explore trade, investment opportunities
PHNOM PENH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodia and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region business forum was held here on Friday, aimed at promoting trade and investment ties between Cambodia and China.
Approximately 150 Cambodian and Chinese officials and business executives attended the half-day event.
Fu Jinming, deputy director of the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said the forum was a platform for entrepreneurs from both countries to seek opportunities for business partnerships.
He also encouraged the entrepreneurs to leverage the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade pact that came into force in January 2022.
Fu said Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is willing to further broaden cooperation with Cambodia in trade, investment, tourism and culture.
Kao Kosal, director-general of the General Directorate of Trade Promotion at Cambodia's Ministry of Commerce, said the forum was vital to further strengthen economic, trade, investment, and tourism relations between Cambodia and China.
"I'd like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the government, investors, and people of China for having supported Cambodia in its economic and trade development," he said at the forum.
During the forum, several Cambodian companies signed cooperation agreements with their Chinese counterparts.
