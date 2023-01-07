China stands ready to step up cooperation with WHO: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:06, January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday said that China sent experts to the WHO member states briefing Thursday and stands ready to step up cooperation with the WHO and the rest of the world to tackle the COVID challenge more effectively.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a relevant query.

She mentioned that China's competent authorities have shared information about the epidemic with the international community in a timely, open and transparent manner in accordance with law and maintained close communication with the WHO since COVID began.

She said that at the invitation of the WHO, China sent experts Thursday to the WHO member states briefing, where they explained China's response measures, monitoring of mutations, vaccination and clinical care, and had active interactions with other member states.

"We noted that the WHO said they saw more data on sequencing being uploaded by China and increased engagement with the WHO over the last number of weeks from China," Mao said, adding that China stands ready to step up cooperation with the WHO and the rest of the world to tackle the COVID challenge more effectively and better protect the people's lives and health.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)