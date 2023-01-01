Home>>
Chinese premier congratulates Netanyahu on reassuming Israeli premiership
(Xinhua) 15:13, January 01, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on reassuming Israel's premiership.
In his congratulatory message, Li said in recent years, China-Israel relations have seen steady progress with practical cooperation in various fields having been promoted.
The Chinese government attaches great importance to its relations with Israel and stands ready to work with Israel to enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the sound and steady development of the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership, he said.
