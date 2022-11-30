Direct passenger flight resumes between Chinese mainland, Israel after COVID-19 hiatus
Passengers with their baggage are seen after landing with a Hainan Airlines flight at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
JERUSALEM, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A commercial flight operated by China's Hainan Airlines landed at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel on Tuesday morning, marking the resumption of direct passenger flight between the Chinese mainland and Israel since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hainan Airlines reopened the route between Shenzhen in southern China and Israel's Tel Aviv with one round trip every Tuesday after it suspended all direct flights between the Chinese mainland and Israel in February 2020. The flight is carried out by a Boeing 787 aircraft.
Wei Ran, general manager of Hainan Airlines' Israel branch, said that by resuming the route, Hainan Airlines aims to boost economic and people-to-people exchanges between China and Israel.
The airline is planning to resume direct flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai by the end of the year, said Wei.
A Hainan Airlines flight is seen at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
A Hainan Airlines flight taxis at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
A Hainan Airlines flight is given a water salute at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
A Hainan Airlines flight is given a water salute at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
