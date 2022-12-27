Chinese export insurance company registers steady business growth

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's only policy-oriented insurer specializing in export credit insurance reported steady business growth in the first 11 months of 2022.

The China Export &Credit Insurance Corporation, or SINOSURE, served about 179,000 clients in the January-November period, an increase of 14 percent year on year.

During the period, the company handled underwriting for insured businesses worth a total of 817.93 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.6 percent year on year.

SINOSURE is a state-funded and policy-oriented insurance company that promotes China's foreign economic and trade development and cooperation. It was officially launched and put into operation in 2001, and its service network now covers the whole country.

