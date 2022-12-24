Ding Zhongli elected head of China Democratic League

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ding Zhongli has been elected chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League (CDL).

His election was announced after the CDL concluded its 13th national congress on Friday, during which a new central committee of the league was elected.

During the congress, the 275-member new central committee held its first plenum, electing its 70-member standing committee, with Ding voted chairman at the plenum.

Addressing the closing meeting of the congress, Ding said that the league will carry out research and study on major topics such as fully implementing the strategy for invigorating China through science and education and boosting cultural confidence, and will provide more practical and feasible suggestions for decision-making.

From Dec. 7 to 23, eight non-Communist political parties including the CDL held their national congresses in Beijing and elected their new central leading bodies.

A total of 1,531 members of central committees, including 365 members of the standing committees of central committees, were elected.

