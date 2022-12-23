Home>>
China welcomes WTO ruling against U.S. regarding "Made in Hong Kong" label
(Xinhua) 08:38, December 23, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the fair ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO) against origin marking requirement by the United States on products from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
The remarks came in response to a media query regarding the Wednesday ruling made by a WTO dispute panel that the origin marking requirement imposed by the United States on Hong Kong products is inconsistent with WTO rules.
China hopes that the U.S. side can respect the WTO ruling, rectify wrongdoings by taking concrete actions, and safeguard the rule-based multilateral trading system and normal trading order, the ministry said.
