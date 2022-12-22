Forum highlights Hong Kong's opportunities in BRI construction

Xinhua) 09:06, December 22, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Speakers at a forum held Wednesday in Hong Kong have emphasized the international financial hub's role and opportunities in building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said Hong Kong's position as an international financial center is bound to grow stronger in the process of BRI development.

In the future, Hong Kong will leverage its strengths to serve the needs of the country and actively integrate into the overall development of the country, and it will surely benefit from the continuous development of the country and the region, Chan said in his speech at the BRI financial forum.

Pan Yundong, deputy commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, said the year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, and Hong Kong, which is integrating into the overall development of the country and participating in building the BRI, will certainly create new advantages, achieve new development, and make new contributions.

The forum was hosted by Bauhinia Culture Holdings Ltd. and attended by about 200 people.

