UN biodiversity deal adopted at COP15

Xinhua) 16:53, December 19, 2022

MONTREAL, Canada, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A United Nations (UN) biodiversity deal, entitled Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and aimed at reversing biodiversity loss and setting the world on path of recovery, was adopted here on Monday at the UN biodiversity conference, COP15.

