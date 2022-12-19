Home>>
UN biodiversity deal adopted at COP15
(Xinhua) 16:53, December 19, 2022
MONTREAL, Canada, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A United Nations (UN) biodiversity deal, entitled Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and aimed at reversing biodiversity loss and setting the world on path of recovery, was adopted here on Monday at the UN biodiversity conference, COP15.
