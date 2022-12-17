China Day event launched in Brunei to promote cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 09:40, December 17, 2022

People demonstrate traditional Chinese tea ceremony during a China Day cultural event in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Dec. 16, 2022.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The China Day cultural event, as part of the Brunei December Festival, was launched here at the International Convention Center on Friday.

This year's event was organized by the Brunei-China Belt and Road Association, co-organized by the Chinese Enterprise Association in Brunei, and supported by Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports as well as the Chinese Embassy in Brunei.

It is the second edition of the China Day cultural event since 2020, highlighting the friendship between Brunei and China and open to the public for three days until Sunday.

"In 2020, the embassy held the first China Day event in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival, which received an extensive welcome," Wang Haitao, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy, said at the opening ceremony of the China Day 2022 event.

"Coming back after two years and well prepared by the organizers, China Day will be featured with even wealthier and more innovative programs," he said in his speech.

"We believe that all these (programs) will add Chinese flavor to the festival, and open a window for friends in Brunei to know more about China in the new era," he added.

At the opening ceremony, Bruneian students and athletes from the Brunei national wushu team performed wushu, which won bursts of praise and applause from the guests and the audience.

A series of activities showcasing Chinese cultures such as wushu, calligraphy, delicacy, and sales of Chinese goods and specialties will be staged during the three-day cultural event.

People make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food, during a China Day cultural event in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Dec. 16, 2022.

People make paper lanterns during a China Day cultural event in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Dec. 16, 2022.

Children pose with a panda mascot during a China Day cultural event in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Dec. 16, 2022.

