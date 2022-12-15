Chinese, Malaysian FMs meet on ties

Xinhua) 08:49, December 15, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir via video link, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir via video link on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China and Malaysia are good friends and partners, noting that China stands ready to work with Malaysia's new government to carry forward their friendship and deepen cooperation.

Wang said China is ready to take the opportunity of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023 and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia in 2024 to make joint efforts towards the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, push bilateral relations to a new level, and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Zambry congratulated China on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Commending the traditional friendship between the two peoples and the mutual respect and mutual trust between the two countries, Zambry said Malaysia's new government is willing to work with China to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields.

