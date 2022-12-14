Home>>
Consumers in Ganzhou of E China’s Jiangxi buy imported goods from over 80 countries, regions
(People's Daily Online) 17:05, December 14, 2022
|A woman looks at a bottle of beer at the Ganzhou International Inland Port Import Commodity Service Center in Ganzhou city, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (People’s Daily Online/Shi Yu)
Consumers bought various kinds of imported products at the Ganzhou International Inland Port Import Commodity Service Center in Ganzhou city, east China’s Jiangxi Province on Dec. 10.
The service center is the first of its kind in southern Jiangxi that focuses on the exhibition and trade of imported goods, as well as sales and after-sales services for imported automobiles.
The service center has a 1,800-square-meter display zone for quality imported goods of more than 100 brands from over 80 countries and regions, including Russia, Germany, France, Italy and Poland.
