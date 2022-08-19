Israeli imports from China up 35 pct in 7 months

Xinhua) 09:41, August 19, 2022

JERUSALEM, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Israeli imports of goods from China, excluding diamonds, jumped by 35 percent year on year in the first seven months of 2022, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday.

Total Israeli imports from China amounted to 7.71 billion U.S. dollars in January-July 2022, compared to 5.71 billion dollars in the same period last year, according to the bureau's data.

In July alone, the total Israeli imports from China reached 1.21 billion dollars, which accounted for 14 percent of all Israeli goods imports in the month.

Israeli exports to China totaled 2.68 billion dollars in the first seven months, achieving an annual increase of 6.1 percent.

Total Israeli imports amounted to 64.8 billion dollars in January-July, an increase of 26.5 percent year on year, while Israeli exports reached 42.6 billion dollars, a rise of 27.2 percent.

