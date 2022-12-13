In pics: Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Canada
A turtle is seen at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.
The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Xinhua/Lian Yi)
(Xinhua/Lian Yi)
(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Xinhua/Lian Yi)
(Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
(Xinhua/Lian Yi)
