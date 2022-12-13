In pics: Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Canada

Xinhua) 08:44, December 13, 2022

A turtle is seen at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People visit Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member shows a skull of moose at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is seen in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member shows a duplicate of the mammoth's tooth at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Foxes are seen at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A staff member shows a spotted salamander at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A turtle is seen at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A staff member communicates with a visitor at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A common snapping turtle is seen at Quebec's Biodiversity Museum in Becancour, Canada, Dec. 11, 2022. Founded in 1997, Quebec's Biodiversity Museum is situated in Becancour, 150 km from Montreal, Canada.

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held from Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal, Canada's Quebec province. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)