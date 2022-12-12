We Are China

International Food Festival held in Hanoi, Vietnam

Xinhua) 08:55, December 12, 2022

People enjoy food at the 2022 International Food Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

The 2022 International Food Festival took place in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday, featuring more than 100 booths with unique culinary experiences from different cultures.

A woman buys food at the 2022 International Food Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows foods at a booth during the 2022 International Food Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

