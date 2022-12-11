Home>>
China's public offering fund value hits 26.55 trillion yuan
(Xinhua) 10:56, December 11, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Assets under the management of China's public offering funds totaled 26.55 trillion yuan (about 3.82 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of October, data from the Asset Management Association of China shows.
By the end of October, a total of 10,270 public offering funds were being operated by 140 fund management companies, the association said.
The scale of closed-end funds neared 3.38 trillion yuan, with open-end funds at about 23.17 trillion yuan, the data shows.
Of the 140 fund management companies, 45 are foreign-funded and 95 are domestic firms, the association said.
