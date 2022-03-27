Home>>
China's public offering fund volume tops 26 trln yuan
(Xinhua) 08:05, March 27, 2022
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The net asset value of China's public offering funds amounted to 26.34 trillion yuan (4.13 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of February, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.
As of the end of last month, a total of 9,491 public offering funds were operated by 138 fund management companies, according to the association, an industry body supervised by China's securities regulator.
In breakdown, the scale of closed-ended funds surpassed 3.09 trillion yuan, while that of open-ended funds stood at over 23.24 trillion yuan, the data showed.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.