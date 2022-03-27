China's public offering fund volume tops 26 trln yuan

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The net asset value of China's public offering funds amounted to 26.34 trillion yuan (4.13 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of February, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.

As of the end of last month, a total of 9,491 public offering funds were operated by 138 fund management companies, according to the association, an industry body supervised by China's securities regulator.

In breakdown, the scale of closed-ended funds surpassed 3.09 trillion yuan, while that of open-ended funds stood at over 23.24 trillion yuan, the data showed.

