Human Rights Day marked in Gaborone, Botswana

Xinhua) 09:45, December 11, 2022

A woman shows her painted hand during a public event to commemorate the Human Rights Day in Gaborone, Botswana on Dec. 9, 2022. Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 - the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted in 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

A woman applies paint to a banner during a public event to commemorate the Human Rights Day in Gaborone, Botswana on Dec. 9, 2022. Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 - the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted in 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

